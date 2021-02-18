Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.19.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

