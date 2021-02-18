Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) versus The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Head-To-Head Review

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Konami and The Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus price target of $64.44, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than Konami.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Konami and The Descartes Systems Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 The Descartes Systems Group $325.79 million 15.82 $37.00 million $0.45 135.58

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than The Descartes Systems Group. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% The Descartes Systems Group 13.64% 5.50% 4.77%

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Konami on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. The company offers its customers to use its modular, cloud-based and data content solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; comply with trade regulations, and various other logistics processes. It also act as a reseller of hardware devices in connection with transportation and logistics operations. The company primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and business service providers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

