Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $337.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.22. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $438.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

