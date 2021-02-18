Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $961,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $252.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

