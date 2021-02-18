Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $377.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

