Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $827,000 Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of GDRX opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

