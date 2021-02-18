Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period.

PFM stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $33.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

