Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,123 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

OXY stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

