Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,516 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

