KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that KT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of KT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 406,200 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,298,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 98,857 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of KT by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,152,000 after buying an additional 1,698,992 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

