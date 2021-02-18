KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded at TheStreet

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

KT opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. KT has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in KT in the third quarter worth $141,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in KT by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 406,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KT by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 9.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

