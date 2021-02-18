KZ Cash (KZC) Trading 54.4% Lower Over Last Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 72.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,119.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000479 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00025554 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.