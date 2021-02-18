La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $174,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,205 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

