Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Sells $140,172.70 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $140,172.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

