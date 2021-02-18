Lambda Market Cap Reaches $44.88 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $44.88 million and $44.30 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lambda has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00846779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00034698 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00044227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.37 or 0.04988506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016899 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,247,952 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

