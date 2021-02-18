Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $21,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 78.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $154.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

