Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Landstar System worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $154.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $158.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

