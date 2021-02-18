Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lannett were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

LCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Lannett stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $261.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

