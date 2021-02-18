LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LXS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.64 ($74.87).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €62.90 ($74.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.02 and a 200-day moving average of €54.68. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €66.70 ($78.47). The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

