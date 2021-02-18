Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.44

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 651705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$69.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

