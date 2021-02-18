Largo Coin Price Tops $9.67 on Exchanges (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for about $9.67 or 0.00018810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a market capitalization of $173.43 million and $111,002.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.00361996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00060556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00080424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00083676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00433822 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00176124 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 52,836,092 coins and its circulating supply is 17,931,256 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io.

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

