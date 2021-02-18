Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 726 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPM opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.