Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Position Cut by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. Lazard comprises about 2.2% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth $33,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.96. 18,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

