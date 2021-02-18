Lazard Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,079 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the average daily volume of 181 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Lazard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 7,039,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,658,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.