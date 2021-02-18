LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) Shares Down 0.3%

LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 5,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05.

