Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

