Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY remained flat at $$18.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 120,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Legrand has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

