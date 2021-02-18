Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Short Interest Update

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LACQ. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Leisure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leisure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leisure Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LACQ opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03. Leisure Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

