LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

LC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock worth $290,031. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in LendingClub by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

