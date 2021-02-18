Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.72-0.76 for the period.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.