LHT (LHT) Hits Market Cap of $187,068.63

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. LHT has a market cap of $187,068.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006995 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008878 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

