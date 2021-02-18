Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.04.

LBTYA opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,164.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 363,315 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 99,348 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $16,954,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $3,389,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

