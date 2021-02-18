Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.10

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 42564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

