Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Up to $29.78

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.78, but opened at $48.30. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 706 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 8.03.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

