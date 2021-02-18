Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Life Storage by 255.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,749,000 after buying an additional 511,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,788,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,612,000 after acquiring an additional 154,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

