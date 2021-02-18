Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,506 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $18,777,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,842. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.