Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Up 44.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $685,421.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00005384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 44.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00436718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

