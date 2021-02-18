LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Down 1.3% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $21,648.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.31 or 0.00877906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00030750 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00044597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.24 or 0.04993659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00017419 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,017,471,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,920,067 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

