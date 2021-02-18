Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Short Interest Update

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 603,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,834. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $305,395. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

