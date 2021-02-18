Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

