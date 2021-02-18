Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 84.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.03 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

