Lincoln National Corp Has $369,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

NYSE:APD opened at $260.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.75 and its 200-day moving average is $282.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

