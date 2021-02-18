Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 302.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

