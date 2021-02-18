Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,127 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

NYSE CUZ opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

