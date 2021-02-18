Lincoln National Corp Sells 170 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $429.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.07 and a 200 day moving average of $402.75. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

