Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after acquiring an additional 421,722 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $96.62 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.