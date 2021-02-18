Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Linde by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $249.28 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

