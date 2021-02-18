Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.46

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.46 and last traded at $164.46, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.69.

LNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average is $117.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,263,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $5,697,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 67.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

