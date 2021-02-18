Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Takes $306,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

