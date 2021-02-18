Lisa Khorey Sells 15,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 1,978,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,535. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $10,882,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

